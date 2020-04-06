Charli XCX has been staying busy through various online and video mediums lately. Today, though, she dropped some good news for her fans.

In a video, the pop singer announced that she’ll be releasing How I’m Feeling Now, a new album that will be released on May 15.

The album will be recorded from scratch and Charli said that she’ll be using “the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything—in that sense, it’ll be very DIY.” She added that she has been reaching out to people online to collaborate with her on the new album.

Charli added that she’ll be keeping the process transparent, planning to post demos, acapellas, text messages with collaborators, Zoom conferences to ask fans for opinions and ideas, a new email for beats and references.

Check out her message in full below: