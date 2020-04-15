New Music \
Brittany Howard Adds Her Flair to Funkadelic’s ‘You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks’
Listen to the cover and "Stay High" below
While others are putting out more somber tunes during quarantine, Brittany Howard’s recent release will give you a nice energy boost.
The singer-songwriter has just released a new version of her radio hit, “Stay High,” off her 2019 debut album, Jamie. She also covered Funkadelic’s “You And Your Folks,” which is off their 1971 album, Maggot Brain.
As part of the Spotify Singles program, Howard and her full band recorded the songs at East West Studios in Los Angeles earlier this year. William Garrett from Spotify handled the production duties. She even shared some images from the recording session.
Listen to Britney Howard’s Funkadelic cover and “Stay High” below: