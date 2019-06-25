Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard Announces Solo Album Jaime, Releases “History Repeats”

Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard has announced an upcoming debut solo album. Entitled Jaime, the LP will be released on September 20 via ATO Records. The singer has posted the first single from the 11-track album, “History Repeats,” a overdriven jam studded with timpani-style percussion hits that channels Prince, James Brown, and D’Angelo. Howard wrote about the song’s inspiration in a statement: “‘History Repeats’ is as much a personal song as it is a song about us as a human species. Our times of success may propel us forward, but our repeating failures hold us back from evolving into harmony.”

Howard will also tour behind Jaime in late summer and early fall. The stint of North American dates will include two nights of shows in Asheville, DC and Los Angeles.

Alabama Shakes released their last album, Sound & Color, in 2015, and Howard’s side project Thunderbitch surprise released a self-titled record the same year. Her band Bermuda Triangle also put out a single, “Rosey,” in 2017. Howard also filmed a musical number for Adam McKay’s 2018 Dick Cheney biopic Vice, which was cut from the film but is viewable here. Check out the cover art and track list for Jaime, and listen to “History Repeats,” below. Tour dates and ticketing information for Howard’s tour are available here.

1. History Repeats

2. He Loves Me

3. Georgia

4. Stay High

5. Tomorrow

6. Short and Sweet

7. 13th Century Metal

8. Baby

9. Goat Head

10. Presence

11. Run To Me