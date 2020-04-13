Amazon Will Start Stocking Vinyl Records Again

Amazon will soon be able to help replenish your music collection again.

“Later this week, we will allow more products into our fulfillment centers,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal. “Products will be limited by quantity to enable us to continue prioritizing products and protecting employees, while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities.”

Amazon made the move towards only shipping essential products such as healthcare items, shelf-stable food as well as cleaning and paper products last month. The online retailer said it would reevaluate things after April 5.

As they move towards a more robust shipping environment again, Amazon also announced that they will be hiring 75,000 new employees to add to the 100,000 who were hired in the last four weeks.

Despite the good news, especially for record labels and artists who have suffered from canceled tours and plummeting album sales, Amazon Prime subscribers will still need to deal with long waits for their deliveries since the demand for online orders has significantly increased since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But if you’d prefer to avoid shopping with Amazon, here are alternatives for your vinyl and CD shopping needs (which you should support).