Amazon has been the go-to place for supplies since the coronavirus outbreak first hit a larger level. Sometimes for worse.

However, with the retailer’s warehouse needing space for critical supplies, Amazon will stop stocking vinyl and CDs for the time being.

“We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” Amazon said in a statement to third-party sellers this week, which was obtained by Variety. “With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers. For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation. … We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers.”

This will take place until at least April 5.

A number of events, tours and festivals have been postponed and canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bandcamp said it would waive its rev share this Friday to help out artists.