Anyone who couldn’t attend The Strokes’ concert rally for Bernie Sanders on Feb. 10, they can now own a piece of that moment.

The band have just put the commemorative t-shirts that were offered at the event before the New Hampshire primary election. It is a black tee with Bernie Sanders written on it in the iconic Strokes design. The art was created by Kii Arens.

“We had such an overwhelming response from people wanting to get their own Bernie Sanders/The Strokes shirt that those kind people @berniesanders made even more,” the captioned the post.

Fans can order the shirt on the Bernie Sanders campaign website now.