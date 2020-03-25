Spotify to Launch COVID-19 Music Relief Project

Spotify announced plans to launch its COVID-19 Music Relief Project that will recommend verified organizations that offer financial relief to those in the music community. The company also announced plans to launch a feature that will enable artists to fundraise directly from fans as other revenue streams have disappeared.

The streamer is teaming with organizations including MusiCares, PRS Foundation, and Help Musicians for the project. Spotify is making an undisclosed donation to those organizations. The company also announced the formation of its Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief and will match all funds donated through the page up to $10 million.

For its new fundraising feature, Spotify is giving artists the ability to drive listeners to a fundraising destination of their choice on their profile pages. The feature is optional and can go to any fundraiser of the artist’s choice and the streamer won’t take a fee for the proceeds.

