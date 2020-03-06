Soul Asylum Announce Hurry Up and Wait

Soul Asylum have just announced their body of work called Hurry Up and Wait, which drops on April 17.

Working with Grammy-winning engineer Emily Lazar and co-producer John Fields, the album will touch on the band’s sounds throughout the years and who have influenced them up until this point.

“I did sort of put my guard down,” bandleader Dave Pirner said in a statement. “And I was like, ‘Well, this time, I’m going to just go with whatever seems to be working, and I don’t really care what kind of music people want to call it.’ It’s a little raw and forthcoming in the way that I didn’t second guess it. There’s a lot of just letting it come out as opposed to trying to force something.”

This is the band’s first album since 2016’s Change of Fortune.

They also released their new single off the record, “Social Butterfly,” which you can listen to below.

Soul Asylum will also be releasing a limited edition 180 Gram LP + bonus 7-inch LP for Record Store Day. It features a cover of “Rhinestone Cowboy” and an acoustic version of “We 3″ — off the 1990 LP,And the Horse They Rode In On. “We 3″ also made an appearance in the 1997 cult classic, Chasing Amy.

Starting tomorrow (March 7), Soul Asylum will be hitting the road for a set of dates in March.

Find out with Soul Asylum is coming to a city near you:

March 7 – Reno, NV – Boomtown Casino *

March 8 – San Francisco, CA – Slims

March 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

March 13 – San Diego, CA – Belly UP

March 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Silverton Casino *

March 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

March 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine

March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

March 20 – Austin, TX – SXSW official showcase @ Lamberts *

*Local H not appearing on these dates