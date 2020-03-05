Record Store Day has released the official list of limited edition vinyl, box sets and cassettes that will be sold during their big event on April 18, 2020.

With more than 350 offerings on the list, most musicophiles will likely be taking their time pouring over each one to figure out what to add to their collections.

Some of the highlights include My Chemical Romance’s Life on the Murder Scene live album, a 5xLP Philip Glas box set called The Essential and Gorillaz’ D-Sides and G-Sides.

New Order’s Peel Sessions from 1982 will be sold as a four-song 12-inch. The Black Keys’ Let’s Rock will be pressed into two 180-gram vinyl discs and will come in a deluxe holographic gatefold jacket. Each piece will be individually numbered.

David Bowie, Billie Eilish, Primal Scream, Brittany Howard, The Rolling Stones, Meat Puppets and Paul McCartney will also have exclusive vinyl that will release that day.

Find out what else is releasing, how many copies are available and specifics on any vinyl at the Record Store Day website, and you can see the full list here.