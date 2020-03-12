Jay Som Postpones Upcoming European Tour Due to Coronavirus

Jay Som has postponed all of the dates on her upcoming European tour.

The tour was slated to start next week in Bristol, U.K. and would run through early April.

Last August, Jay Som released her sophomore album, Anak Ko, via Polyvinyl.

She currently has a U.S. tour that is scheduled as of now to begin on April 17 in Baltimore.

Jay Som is the latest artist to cancel or postpone tour dates in response to the coronavirus outbreak. She joins Pearl Jam, Madonna, Green Day, Mariah Carey, Liam Gallagher and many more who have changed plans in recent weeks. Additionally, a number of festivals including SXSW, Coachella, Ultra have had to postpone or change the dates of their events due to safety issues.

In an Instagram post, Melina Duterte wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must postpone my EU tour for the time being as a result of the newly issued European travel restrictions and health concerns surrounding coronavirus. We hope to have more information for you in the near future. I’m so sad and frustrated that I have to cancel for a second time but we will be back hopefully later this year, tickets will be refunded at point of sale. Please be safe out there and look after people who need a helping hand, especially those who may experience assault due to racism incited by the virus. In the meantime, keep touring musicians small or big on your mind – it’s a huge blow to have their main source of income compromised during these unpredictable times. ❤️❤️❤️ Love you all, thanks for sticking around!! Love, Melina”

She also posted a video, which you can see below: