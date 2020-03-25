Is M.I.A. an Anti-Vaxxer?

M.I.A. isn’t afraid of going against norms.

With the coronavirus pandemic has been the center of the world’s focus and research on a vaccine in the works, M.I.A. had some thoughts regarding the idea of vaccination.

If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death – YALA — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

The comment sparked multiple retweets, comments and more than 960 likes (at the time this story was written), which means it likely reached the anti-vaxxer community.

But she also got reactions from the other side. When one showed their disapproval of her anti-vaxxer ideas, M.I.A. explained her experience during a pediatrician visit for her child.

“Yeah in America they made me vacinate my child before the school admission,” she tweeted and explained that her son was sick for three weeks following the injections. “It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again.”

She also posted a message claiming science and business are “in bed” together. “Most of science is in bed with busines,” she wrote, then deleted but Exclaim! has managed to post before it disappeared off her feed. Business is in bed with banks , banks are in bed with tech , techs in bed with us , we re in bed with corona. Corona is in bed with science. So on .. the best is prevention.”

She tried to empower her fans, who were adults, that they had choices to protect their bodies and wished them “good health.”

Don't panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

If you’re done with her, she has one thing to say to you.

Cancelling is irrelevant! — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

But for those who still love M.I.A.’s music, she released started a Patreon page where you can listen to her new track, “OHMNI202091.”