Bush Drops ‘Flowers On a Grave’ Video
Watch the band's latest visual below
Bush has just dropped a new video for “Flowers on a Grave.”
Directed by Jesse Davey, the visual takes you into some kind of health institution with the band performing around what looks like chaos.
The new video follows Bush’s announcement about their upcoming album, The Kingdom. The band also announced a summer tour with Breaking Benjamin.
The Kingdom releases this summer.
Watch Bush’s “Flowers on a Grave” video below: