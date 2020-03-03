New Music \
Bush Return With 2020 Tour Dates and ‘Flowers On A Grave’
The song is the lead track off their upcoming album, 'The Kingdom'
Bush are back in 2020 with some new music and are giving fans an early listen to “Flowers On A Grave” before it officially drops tomorrow (March 4).
They initially premiered the song at a special event last Friday (Feb. 28) in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
“Flowers On A Grave” is the lead single off their upcoming album, The Kingdom, which drops in May. The record is the long-awaited follow-up to their 2017 LP, Black and White Rainbows.
“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” BUSH lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Gavin Rossdale said in a statement. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”
And to top it all off, Bush is touring the U.S. with Breaking Benjamin this summer. There will be an artist pre-sale starting on March 4 at 10am local time on the band’s website. And tickets will open to the general public on March 6 at 10am via Live Nation.
Check out Bush’s tour dates below:
July 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 18 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 26 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center
July 29 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 1 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 11 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sept. 6 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Date TBA – St. Louis, MO