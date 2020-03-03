Bush Return With 2020 Tour Dates and ‘Flowers On A Grave’

Bush are back in 2020 with some new music and are giving fans an early listen to “Flowers On A Grave” before it officially drops tomorrow (March 4).

They initially premiered the song at a special event last Friday (Feb. 28) in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

“Flowers On A Grave” is the lead single off their upcoming album, The Kingdom, which drops in May. The record is the long-awaited follow-up to their 2017 LP, Black and White Rainbows.

“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” BUSH lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Gavin Rossdale said in a statement. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”

And to top it all off, Bush is touring the U.S. with Breaking Benjamin this summer. There will be an artist pre-sale starting on March 4 at 10am local time on the band’s website. And tickets will open to the general public on March 6 at 10am via Live Nation.

Check out Bush’s tour dates below:

July 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 18 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 26 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

July 29 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 11 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sept. 6 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Date TBA – St. Louis, MO