Ben Gibbard Covers The Cure, Neil Young, and More During Final Daily Livestream

On Sunday, Ben Gibbard signed on for his last daily livestream and like he did last week, the Death Cab For Cutie’s set consisted entirely of cover songs requested by fans.

He began with R.E.M.’s “Half a World Away” — a song he said got him through a big move from Virginia to Seattle in his youth. From there, he took on The Cure’s classic “Just Like Heaven” and Morrissey’s “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” prefacing the latter by saying he does not endorse his current politics.

During the Q&A portion of his set, Gibbard discussed everything from getting sober in 2008 to why he likes Post Malone (“When he puts out a record, I’m just feelin’ it. That dude cracked something in the universe — his songs are so catchy”). He continued his set with songs from Neil Young, Simon & Garfunkel, and The Magnetic Fields.

“I just want to tell you guys how much this has meant to me. This has been a lot of fun, and it’s been an easy thing for me to do,” he said before ending the stream. “I know a lot of people are starting to do this as well, and I’m hoping to see more people from the creative community — be it musicians, actors, what have you — taking advantage of the ease of doing stuff like this to help communities that are in need right now.”

Though Gibbard is ending his daily streams, he’ll still be broadcasting from his home studio once a week, beginning Thursday (April 2) at 6 pm PST. Watch his Sunday set and check out the full setlist below.

Ben Gibbard Live From Home 3-27-20 Set List

R.E.M. – “Half a World Away” The Cure – “Just Like Heaven”

Morrissey – “Everyday Is Like Sunday”

Hall & Oates – “Out of Touch”

The Magnetic Fields – “Strange Powers”

Neil Young – “Harvest Moon”

Kristoffer Kristofferson – “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends”

Simon & Garfunkel – “The Only Living Boy in New York”

Spiritualized – “Hold On”