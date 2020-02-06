The 1975 have shared a new video for “Me & You Together Song.”

The video, which channels elements of ’90s nostalgia, begins with a woman grabbing a burned mix CD (remember those?) and dancing to the memories that the disc evokes. There’s a house party, people coming together and a nice twist at the end.

The 1975’s new album Notes on a Conditional Form, is out on April 24 via Dirty Hit/Interscope. It was originally scheduled to be released this month before being pushed back.

Phoebe Bridgers will open for the British band on their upcoming North American tour. They’re currently gearing up for a U.K tour, which begins on Feb. 15 in Nottingham The North American tour kicks off April 27 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston. The 1975 will also appear at numerous festivals across the summer.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

4/27 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

4/29 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5/2 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/3 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

5/5 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

5/7 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

5/8 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

5/11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/13 Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

5/14 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

5/16 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

5/18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

5/19 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

5/21 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

5/23 Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/26 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/29 Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

6/2 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

6/3 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

6/5 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/6 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

6/8 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

6/9 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

6/11 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

6/12 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/18 Hradec Králové, Czech Republic – Rock for People 2020

7/9-11 Stavern, Norway – Stavernfestivalen AS

10/3 Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

10/5 Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

10/6 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10/8 Paris, France – Zénith de Paris

10/9 Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

10/11 Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/14 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

10-15 Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

10/17 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

10/19 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

10/21 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

10/23 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

10/24 Munich, Germany – Zenith

10/26 Tallin, Estonia – Saku Arena

10/28 Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Ice Hall

10/31 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

11/01 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum Arena