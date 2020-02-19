The 1975 Drop “The Birthday Party” Video

Less than two weeks after they released “Me & You Together Song,” The 1975 are back with the release of their latest single, “The Birthday Party.” The track is accompanied by a video, which you can see below.

// T H E B I R T H D A Y P A R T Y – T O D A Y // L O V E pic.twitter.com/NVF1hzoASL — The 1975 (@the1975) February 19, 2020

The clip was directed by Ben Ditto and co-director/lead artist Jon Emmony, who previously worked together on their 2019 video “People.” Themes in “The Birthday Party” video include a dystopian narrative about narcissism, isolation, incel culture and the divisions created by social media and questions if there is space for meaningful connections within technology.

Notes on a Conditional Form is scheduled to release on April 24 via Dirty Hit/Interscope, which is a couple of months later than initially expected. And if you liked what “The Birthday Party” sounds like, you’ll get a gist of how the band has grown and the direction the new album will venture into.

“Honestly, Notes just had to be like this kind of like [a} collection of works,” Matt Healy told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “We made it during the campaign of another album. Like we made it in every country in the world. We’ve kind of like been through this period of like a lot of like kind of self-growth and self-reflection, personally and professionally and all these kinds of things… That’s very much what the record’s like.”

Either way, fans will be thrilled to hear new material from the UK band. They’ll also get the chance to see them on tour this year with dates in the U.S., UK and other parts of Europe. They will also be hitting the festival circuit with stops at Bonnaroo and Rock for People 2020 in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic.

