The inaugural Cruel World Festival lineup is more likely to make fans smile rather than frown.

The fest, which will take place in the greater Los Angeles region, features a slew of new wave icons who will undoubtedly inspire you to bust out your darkest eyeliner.

Headliners include Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, The Psychedelic Furs, Echo & The Bunnymen, Public Image Ltd. and Violent Femmes to name just a few.

Tickets go on sale to the general public, fittingly, on Friday, Feb. 14 (yes, that’s Valentine’s Day) at 12:00 PM PST. Prices start at $135.00 plus fees with payment plans also available at $19.99 down.

The fest is produced by Goldenvoice and will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, May 2.

Check out the full lineup below: