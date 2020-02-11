News \
Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo to Headline Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles
It will take place on May 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park
The inaugural Cruel World Festival lineup is more likely to make fans smile rather than frown.
The fest, which will take place in the greater Los Angeles region, features a slew of new wave icons who will undoubtedly inspire you to bust out your darkest eyeliner.
Headliners include Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, The Psychedelic Furs, Echo & The Bunnymen, Public Image Ltd. and Violent Femmes to name just a few.
Tickets go on sale to the general public, fittingly, on Friday, Feb. 14 (yes, that’s Valentine’s Day) at 12:00 PM PST. Prices start at $135.00 plus fees with payment plans also available at $19.99 down.
The fest is produced by Goldenvoice and will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, May 2.
Check out the full lineup below: