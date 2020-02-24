Kraftwerk has announced that they will be returning to North America for a 3-D summer tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The robots from Düsseldorf, Germany, have been touring their 3-D show extensively ever since its first iteration premiered in 2012 as part of the band’s catalog retrospective — aptly titled Retrospective 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 — at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The show, which saw the band perform each of its albums in sequential order over eight days, also traveled to cities like Tokyo, London, Sydney, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Berlin, and Vienna.

Interest in those retrospective shows was high, leading the band to adapt all its shows into the 3-D spectacle fans are still enjoying to this day.

Kraftwerk’s 27-city summer tour will stop in San Francisco, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, New York, Nashville, and Detroit.

Despite the band’s proclivity for touring, Kraftwerk has not released any new music since 2003’s Tour de France Soundtracks, itself based on the song “Tour de France,” which was first released in 1983. Recognized as electronic music pioneers, the band won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and won their first actual Grammy award in 2018 for Best Dance/Electronic Album for their live album, 3-D The Catalogue.

Tickets for Kraftwerk’s summer tour go on sale Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. local time. However, American Express card members can purchase tickets in select cities beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. local time.

Check out the dates below:

June 19 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

June 20 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 21 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

June 23 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 24 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

June 25 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

June 27 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

June 29 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 1 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

July 2 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

July 5 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

July 7 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

July 8 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

July 9 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

July 11 Washington, DC The Anthem

July 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

July 20 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

July 21 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 22 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

July 24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

July 25 Memphis, TN Crosstown Theater

July 26 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

July 27 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

July 28 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

July 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met

July 31 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Aug. 1 Montréal, QC Osheaga Music and Arts Festival