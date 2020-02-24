News \
Kraftwerk Returning to North America for 3-D Summer Concert Tour
Electronic music pioneers are celebrating their 50th anniversary
Kraftwerk has announced that they will be returning to North America for a 3-D summer tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The robots from Düsseldorf, Germany, have been touring their 3-D show extensively ever since its first iteration premiered in 2012 as part of the band’s catalog retrospective — aptly titled Retrospective 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 — at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The show, which saw the band perform each of its albums in sequential order over eight days, also traveled to cities like Tokyo, London, Sydney, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Berlin, and Vienna.
Interest in those retrospective shows was high, leading the band to adapt all its shows into the 3-D spectacle fans are still enjoying to this day.
Kraftwerk’s 27-city summer tour will stop in San Francisco, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, New York, Nashville, and Detroit.
Despite the band’s proclivity for touring, Kraftwerk has not released any new music since 2003’s Tour de France Soundtracks, itself based on the song “Tour de France,” which was first released in 1983. Recognized as electronic music pioneers, the band won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and won their first actual Grammy award in 2018 for Best Dance/Electronic Album for their live album, 3-D The Catalogue.
Tickets for Kraftwerk’s summer tour go on sale Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. local time. However, American Express card members can purchase tickets in select cities beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. local time.
Check out the dates below:
June 19 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
June 20 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 21 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
June 23 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 24 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
June 25 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre
June 27 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
June 29 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 1 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
July 2 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
July 5 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
July 7 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center
July 8 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center
July 9 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
July 11 Washington, DC The Anthem
July 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
July 20 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
July 21 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
July 22 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
July 24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
July 25 Memphis, TN Crosstown Theater
July 26 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
July 27 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
July 28 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
July 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met
July 31 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Aug. 1 Montréal, QC Osheaga Music and Arts Festival