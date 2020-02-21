Alanis Morissette Shares New Single ‘Smiling’

Alanis Morissette has joined in the new music Friday fun, sharing her latest single, “Smiling.”

It is the second song off her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, which is due out on May 1. Such Pretty Forks in the Road is her first record since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.

While the slow electric guitar intro and opening lyrics will make you think it’s a downer, the song crescendos into a very uplifting track about the challenges throughout life and how she has risen above it. Co-written with Michael Farrell, who’s known for his work with Morrissey, the song was initially meant for Jagged Little Pill the Musical on Broadway.

Morissette previously released “Reasons I Drink” as the new record’s first single in conjunction with the news about the Jagged Little Pill 25th-anniversary tour. Liz Phair and Garbage will be joining the Morissette on the road as support as they did on her 1998 tour. You can find concert dates and tickets here.