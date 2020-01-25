Mars Volta, Marilyn Manson Bassist Juan Alderete Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury, Falls Into Coma Following Bicycle Accident

Juan Alderete, bassist for the Mars Volta and touring member of bands like Marilyn Manson and Deltron 3030, has fallen into a coma after a bike accident left him with a traumatic brain injury. Alderete’s wife shared the news last night (January 24, 2020) on Juan’s Instagram, where she said that he had suffered a diffuse axonal injury on the day on January 13, and after nearly two weeks in the hospital, remains in a coma.

“He—as always—was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but sustained serious head trauma,” Anne Alderete wrote on Instagram. “The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea.”

Juan Alderete continued to be active as a touring and session musician in the months before the accident. In 2017, he played bass on Lil Peep’s debut album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1—the only solo album released during the young rapper’s lifetime. Later that year, he started playing bass for Marilyn Manson after filling in for Manson’s longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez at the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest festival in San Bernardino, California, and has remained part of Manson’s touring band ever since.

Read Anne Alderete’s full statement below.