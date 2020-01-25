News \
Mars Volta, Marilyn Manson Bassist Juan Alderete Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury, Falls Into Coma Following Bicycle Accident
Juan Alderete, bassist for the Mars Volta and touring member of bands like Marilyn Manson and Deltron 3030, has fallen into a coma after a bike accident left him with a traumatic brain injury. Alderete’s wife shared the news last night (January 24, 2020) on Juan’s Instagram, where she said that he had suffered a diffuse axonal injury on the day on January 13, and after nearly two weeks in the hospital, remains in a coma.
“He—as always—was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but sustained serious head trauma,” Anne Alderete wrote on Instagram. “The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea.”
Juan Alderete continued to be active as a touring and session musician in the months before the accident. In 2017, he played bass on Lil Peep’s debut album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1—the only solo album released during the young rapper’s lifetime. Later that year, he started playing bass for Marilyn Manson after filling in for Manson’s longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez at the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest festival in San Bernardino, California, and has remained part of Manson’s touring band ever since.
Read Anne Alderete’s full statement below.
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone – this is Anne, Juan’s wife. While I generally hesitate to share personal details on social media, it felt right to include all of you who’ve supported Juan over the years as friends, fans, fellow music (and food, cat, bike, Japan) lovers and musicians. Juan was in a solo (no cars, other people) and very serious bicycle accident on 1/13/20 not far from our home. He – as always – was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but sustained serious head trauma in the form of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI); his form of TBI is Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI) and as of today, he remains in a coma. The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea. While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope for the best. We know you have questions, concerns, thoughts to share, so please feel free to leave them in the comments (not DM please, sorry) here. We’re also very eager to hear from neurologists, medical professionals with experience in DAI and TBI, first-person accounts of similar trauma and outcomes – essentially any useful, factual and accurate resources that relate to Juan’s injury. If you have any of these, please DM me (Anne) @tunatoast. We will post updates here from time to time. Thank you all and please keep Juan in your thoughts. – xo, Anne