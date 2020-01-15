Do we need another book to tell us what we already know about how President Donald Trump is a legendary dumbass unfit to execute his duties as leader of the free world? Probably not. Are we getting one? Yes. Did I pre-order it like an absolute schmuck? Also yes. I am as God made me.

The latest journey inside the president’s rotting brain is titled A Very Stable Genius, and was written by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig. The Post conveniently obtained a copy of the book ahead of its January 21 release date, and details previously unreported accounts of Trump’s staggering ignorance.

As the book reminds us, President Trump is ignorant about things such as basic geography and history. And when I say “basic,” I mean grade-school level stuff. For example, Trump is quoted as telling Prime Minister if India Narendra Modi, “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.” It is like India has China on its border, because India does, in fact, have China on its border.

As for the gaps in the president’s historical knowledge, behold this anecdote from the book regarding the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, per the Post:

“Hey, John, what’s this all about? What’s this a tour of?” Trump asks his then-Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, as the men prepare to take a private tour of the USS Arizona Memorial, which commemorates the December 1941 Japanese surprise attack in the Pacific that pulled the United States into World War II. “Trump had heard the phrase ‘Pearl Harbor’ and appeared to understand that he was visiting the scene of a historic battle, but he did not seem to know much else,” write the authors, later quoting a former senior White House adviser who concludes: “He was at times dangerously uninformed.”

It’s quite the revelation, given how often Trump likes to attack the patriotism of others, especially athletes participating in anthem protests.

The most disturbing advance detail provided by the Post entails Trump’s alleged attempts to explain away the domestic violence allegations against former White House aide Rob Porter from both of Porter’s ex-wives. After particularly disturbing photos surfaced of Porter’s ex-wife Colbie Holderness sporting a black eye, the president apparently wondered aloud if Holderness didn’t run into a refrigerator in order to bruise her face and thus extort money from Porter. Although that explanation is completely horrifying, it’s not surprising given everything else we know about Trump.