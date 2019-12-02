Stone Temple Pilots have announced a new album titled Perdida and released the first single, “Fare Thee Well.” The project showcases an acoustic turn for the band. “Most of our songs start acoustically and we felt these would come across in the most genuine way if we kept them that way,” bassist Robert Robert DeLeo told Rolling Stone.

Perdida drops February 7. Stone Temple Pilots launch a run of acoustic shows behind the LP that same month; you can purchase tickets here and find the full schedule below. The band is also touring Australia next April with Bush and Live, all celebrating the 25th anniversaries of their albums Purple, Sixteen Stone, and Throwing Copper, respectively.

The new album is the Pilots’ eighth, and their second since X Factor star Jeff Gutt joined as lead vocalist in 2017 following founding frontman Scott Weiland’s death two years prior. The late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington also fronted the Pilots from 2013 to 2015.

Listen to “Fare Thee Well” below.

Stone Temple Pilots 2020 Tour Dates

February 5th – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

February 7th – Snoqualmie, WA @ Snoqualmie Casino

February 8th – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

February 9th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

February 12th – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

February 13th – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater

February 15th – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

February 17th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

February 19th – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

February 21st – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

February 22nd – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

February 25th – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

February 27th – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

February 29th – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana

March 1st – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

(With Bush and Live)

Friday, 3rd April – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry NSW

Saturday, 4th April – The Crescent, Parramatta Park NSW

Sunday, 5th April – The Entertainment Ground, Gosford NSW

Tuesday, 9th April – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, 11th April – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington VIC

Sunday, 12th April – Showgrounds, Yarrawong VIC

Monday, 13th April – Bonython Park, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 15th April – HBF Stadium, Perth WA (Not A UTSS Festival Date)

Friday, 17th April – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, 18th April – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 19th April – Foreshore Park, Newcastle NSW