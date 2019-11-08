Kanye West’s New “Follow God” Music Video Stars His Dad

Kanye West has released a music video for his new album Jesus Is King’s best song, “Follow God.” The visual stars Kanye’s dad Ray West, with whom Kanye recalls arguing in the song’s hook. Ray opens the the video by sharing a story about the first time his children walked in snow. Father and son proceed to whip donuts on snowy vistas in various off-road vehicles. It’s one of the more charming things Kanye has released in some time.

“What does it really mean to follow god?” Ray’s parable opens. “Like, as I stand here today, I’m reminded of the first time my children ever got an opportunity to be in snow. And when we walked outside in the snow, they were very fearful in terms of the steps that they would take. And what I did was I walked in front of them and I took steps. And I said to them, instead of creating your own footprint, walk in the footprints that I already made.”

The video closes with a statement from Kanye. “My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming,” it reads. “He talked about his love for fishing, and how he would come here in the summers. It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend. He asked me, ‘how many acres is this?’ I told him 4000. He replied with these three words: ‘A black man?'”

The “Follow God” video follows Jesus Is King’s accompanying short film by the same name, set in visual artist James Turrell’s Roden Crater in Arizona, which was released in IMAX theaters on October 25, the same day that Kanye released the LP. The album was his first solo effort since last June’s maligned album Ye. You can watch the new visual below.