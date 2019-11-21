Ranking House Intel Committee Member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) once again brought up the Democrats’ mythical search for nude photographs of President Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings on November 21.

The latest example occurred while Nunes was giving his opening statement, before hearing testimony from former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill and career U.S. diplomat David Holmes. In the face of more potentially damning testimony from witnesses who accuse President Trump of trying to shake down the president of Ukraine, Nunes’ statement relied on assorted baseless conspiracy theories regarding the Democrats overseeing the hearings.

“They got caught running a sham impeachment process featuring secret depositions, hidden transcripts, and an unending flood of Democrat leaks,” Nunes said of the Democrats in his opening statement. “They got caught trying to obtain nude photos of President Trump from Russian pranksters pretending to be Ukrainians.”

Nunes just brought up Trump nudes — drink! pic.twitter.com/SUUynNx3cH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2019

According to CNN’s tireless Trump fact-checker Daniel Dale, this isn’t quite true. “This is misleading,” Dale wrote on the network’s site. “While committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff did take a 2017 call from Russian pranksters who posed as a Ukrainian government official and purported to know of ‘compromising’ nude photos taken of Trump during a visit to Moscow in 2013, Schiff emphasized to the pranksters that he would work with the FBI, not on his own, to receive any related evidence the pranksters could provide.”

As Rep. Schiff’s spokesperson told The Atlantic at the time: “Before agreeing to take the call, and immediately following it, the committee informed appropriate law-enforcement and security personnel of the conversation, and of our belief that it was probably bogus.”

Although the talking point of the Democrats trying to obtain malicious revenge porn of a sitting president has been thoroughly debunked, it hasn’t stopped Nunes from repeatedly putting this cursed image of a bronzed, nude Jabba the Hutt in people’s minds during the impeachment hearings. Today’s hearing marks the third time Nunes has painted this nauseating picture throughout the proceedings.

Here’s Nunes trying to push the same talking point on the impeachment hearings held on Friday, November 15:

Rep. Nunes lied about Democrats trying to obtain ‘nude photos’ of Pres. Trump in his impeachment hearing opening statement this morning pic.twitter.com/hHViAHucpY — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 15, 2019

Here’s a much sweatier Nunes pushing the same conspiracy theory during the hearings held on Wednesday, November 13:

Devin Nunes is talking about Trump nudes again pic.twitter.com/spvSYF55pu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2019

No one wants to think about any theoretical Trump skin shots, but the congressman is dead set on planting that image into our minds. Maybe that’s a crime in and of itself.