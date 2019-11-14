Dave Grohl on New Foo Fighters Album: “It’s Fucking Weird”

Dave Grohl has offered a three-word hint as to the sound of the next Foo Fighters album.

“Dave, how is the new Foo Fighters record going to differ from 2017’s Concrete and Gold?” asked Eric Blair, host of the insanely named Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, in a recent interview with the musician.

“You’ll hear. It’s fucking weird,” replied Grohl.

That was about all he offered, though. Asked about the “lyrical themes” of the upcoming album, Grohl wasn’t sharing any more hints: “I don’t want to give away too much, but … we’re, like, right in the middle of it right now.”

The Foo Fighters frontman has been teasing fans with incremental updates on the progress of Concrete and Gold’s follow-up since September, when the Foos finally finished their tour. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record,” said Grohl at a September 28 show in Rio. “It’s good, it’s good.”

Later in the Eric Blair interview, Grohl spoke about his experience interviewing Ringo Starr for a recent piece in Rolling Stone: “The best part about interviewing him is he’s real. If you talk to him about Lennon or if you talk to him about George Harrison, you know, those were his friends, and his family. So when you start talking about that stuff, he gets emotional.”

Though the band is done touring for now, Boston Calling announced on November 13 that the Foo Fighters–along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers–will be headlining the festival over Memorial Day weekend next year.