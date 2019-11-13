Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers Will Headline Boston Calling 2020

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to headline next year’s Boston Calling Music Festival.

“Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day Weekend,” reads a press statement from Brian Appel, the event’s co-founder. “We have worked for years to bring the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the festival, and this year everything lined up perfectly. We couldn’t be happier, and will complement them with an incredibly diverse lineup of artists throughout the festival weekend.”

Next year marks Boston Calling’s 11th festival in seven years. Past lineups have included the Killers; Jack White; the National; Tyler, the Creator; Fleet Foxes; Car Seat Headrest; (Sandy) Alex G; Dirty Projectors; Neutral Milk Hotel; and many, many more. Last year, Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, and Travis Scott headlined the festival’s 10th anniversary.

The complete 2020 lineup, which will include another 60-plus artists, won’t be announced until January. Tickets go on sale via the festival’s website on November 14 at 10 a.m.

Both Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are due for new music; the Foos’ last project was 2017’s Concrete and Gold, while Red Hot Chili Peppers haven’t released an album since 2016’s The Getaway.