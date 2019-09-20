Tegan and Sara have released “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie),” the latest single off their forthcoming album ninth album, Hey, I’m Just Like You.

The new song from the Quin sisters was inspired by a classic NBC sitcom about a scrappy orphan.

“Our mother tells a story about watching the 1980s television show Punky Brewster with us when we were four years old,” Sara said in a statement. “The episode’s morality tale focused on lying, and near the end of the show, she describes one of us climbing onto her back, sobbing into her neck and confessing a lie we’d told her earlier in the day. At 15, we started telling lies again, and we absolved ourselves constantly in the lyrics of our songs.”

The indie pop twins from up north are gearing up for a huge fall with the release of the new album on Friday, September 27. Also, their first memoir, High School, hits shelves on Tuesday, September 24. The twins will appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on September 27 for a musical performance and an interview.

Tegan and Sara have also planned “a special acoustic, multi-dimensional” North America tour, which kicks off in Brooklyn the same day their book drops.