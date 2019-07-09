Tegan and Sara Announce New Album Hey, I’m Just Like You

Tegan and Sara have announced their ninth studio album, Hey, I’m Just Like You. Per a press release, the album is a collection of songs the duo wrote as teenagers, reworked and reimagined for 2019. “While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years,” says Tegan. “They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17…we immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story.” Hey, I’m Just Like You will featured reworked versions of those songs, “with only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure.”

The duo’s joint memoir High School is due out this fall through MCD, an imprint of Farrar, Straus & Giroux. Their last album was 2016’s Love You To Death—we put “Boyfriend” on our list of the 101 Best Songs of that year, and spoke to the band in the lead-up to the release. Tegan and Sara were also on the cover of SPIN back in January 2013. Check out the new trailer for Hey, I’m Just Like You below, featuring some grainy VHS footage from Tegan and Sara’s high school years, and expect more from the Quins in the near future; the album is out on September 27 via Sire.