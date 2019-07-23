Tegan and Sara have announced a new set of North American tour dates. The run begins in late September and ends on November 1, and features a long stretch of dates in the Quin sister’s home country of Canada, including one in their hometown of Calgary. The tour will immediately follow the release of Tegan and Sara’s upcoming ninth album Hey, I’m Just Like You album (September 27) and their new memoir High School (September 24). According to the band’s post, they will perform “acoustic (mostly),” show home movies, and read from their memoir during the concerts.

The songs included on Hey, I’m Just Like You are reworkings and updates of songs the Quin sisters wrote between the ages of 15 and 17. Tegan and Sara’s last album was 2016’s Love You To Death; that album’s single “Boyfriend” made our Best 101 Songs of 2016 list. Check out the full list of fall dates and get ticketing information at the band’s website.