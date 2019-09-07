Muse Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Showbiz With New Origins of Muse Vinyl Box Set

Muse are celebrating the 20th anniversary their 1999 album Showbiz with a new box set documenting the band’s beginnings. Titled Origin of Muse, the box set includes a new 2xLP vinyl reissue of Showbiz, as well as the band’s 2001 LP Origin of Symmetry, both pressed onto 180-gram colored vinyl. The collection also includes nine CDs of demos, live recordings, and B-sides recorded during the band’s beginnings in Devon, England.

If that weren’t enough, entire thing arrives in a 48-page casebound book, which includes interviews with Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard, and Chris Wolstenholm. The set also includes posters, setlists, photographs, and contact sheets from the era.

The band’s Origin of Muse box set is out December 6 via Warner Records. In 2018, Muse released their eighth studio album Simulation Theory, which included the singles “Dig Down,” “Thought Contagion,” “Something Human,” “The Dark Side,” and “Pressure.” Check out a photo of the band’s upcoming box set and find a full tracklist below.

Origin of Muse Track List

CD 1 – Newton Abbot Demos

Cave

Rain

Agitated

Crazy Days

Coma

Connect The Kettle Lead

Balloonatic

Boredom

Sober

Jimmy Kane

Ashamed

Plug In Baby

Earthquake

Good News

Overdue

CD 2 – The Muse EPs + Showbiz Demos

Overdue

Cave

Coma

Escape

Muscle Museum

Sober

Uno

Unintended

Pink Ego Box

(Muscle Museum) #2

Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)

Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)

CD 3 – Showbiz

Sunburn

Muscle Museum

Fillip

Falling Down

Cave

Showbiz

Unintended

Uno

Sober

Spiral Static (Bonus track)

Escape

Overdue

Hate This & I’ll Love You

CD 4 – Showbiz B-Sides

Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)

Jimmy Kane

Forced In

Agitated

Twin

Host

Do We Need This?

Con-Science

Minimum

Ashamed

Yes Please

Recess

Nishe

CD 5 – Showbiz Live

Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

CD 6 – Origins of Symmetry Instrumental Demos

Micro Cuts

Feeling Good

Space Dementia

Hyper Music

Citizen Erased

Megalomania

Screenager

Shrinking Universe

Shine

CD 7 – Origin of Symmetry

New Born

Bliss

Space Dementia

Hyper Music

Plug In Baby

Citizen Erased

Micro Cuts

Screenager

Darkshines

Feeling Good

Futurism (Bonus track)

Megalomania

CD 8 – Origin of Symmetry B-Sides

Nature 1

Execution Commentary

Bedroom Acoustics

Shrinking Universe

Piano Thing

Map Of Your Head

The Gallery

Hyper Chondriac Music

Shine

Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

Dead Star

In Your World

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

CD 9 – Origin of Symmetry, Live at Reading Festival

New Born

Bliss

Space Dementia

Hyper Music

Plug In Baby

Citizen Erased

Micro Cuts

Screenager

Darkshines

Feeling Good

Megalomania