Muse Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Showbiz With New Origins of Muse Vinyl Box Set
Muse are celebrating the 20th anniversary their 1999 album Showbiz with a new box set documenting the band’s beginnings. Titled Origin of Muse, the box set includes a new 2xLP vinyl reissue of Showbiz, as well as the band’s 2001 LP Origin of Symmetry, both pressed onto 180-gram colored vinyl. The collection also includes nine CDs of demos, live recordings, and B-sides recorded during the band’s beginnings in Devon, England.
If that weren’t enough, entire thing arrives in a 48-page casebound book, which includes interviews with Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard, and Chris Wolstenholm. The set also includes posters, setlists, photographs, and contact sheets from the era.
The band’s Origin of Muse box set is out December 6 via Warner Records. In 2018, Muse released their eighth studio album Simulation Theory, which included the singles “Dig Down,” “Thought Contagion,” “Something Human,” “The Dark Side,” and “Pressure.” Check out a photo of the band’s upcoming box set and find a full tracklist below.
Origin of Muse Track List
CD 1 – Newton Abbot Demos
Cave
Rain
Agitated
Crazy Days
Coma
Connect The Kettle Lead
Balloonatic
Boredom
Sober
Jimmy Kane
Ashamed
Plug In Baby
Earthquake
Good News
Overdue
CD 2 – The Muse EPs + Showbiz Demos
Overdue
Cave
Coma
Escape
Muscle Museum
Sober
Uno
Unintended
Pink Ego Box
(Muscle Museum) #2
Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)
Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)
CD 3 – Showbiz
Sunburn
Muscle Museum
Fillip
Falling Down
Cave
Showbiz
Unintended
Uno
Sober
Spiral Static (Bonus track)
Escape
Overdue
Hate This & I’ll Love You
CD 4 – Showbiz B-Sides
Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)
Jimmy Kane
Forced In
Agitated
Twin
Host
Do We Need This?
Con-Science
Minimum
Ashamed
Yes Please
Recess
Nishe
CD 5 – Showbiz Live
Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
CD 6 – Origins of Symmetry Instrumental Demos
Micro Cuts
Feeling Good
Space Dementia
Hyper Music
Citizen Erased
Megalomania
Screenager
Shrinking Universe
Shine
CD 7 – Origin of Symmetry
New Born
Bliss
Space Dementia
Hyper Music
Plug In Baby
Citizen Erased
Micro Cuts
Screenager
Darkshines
Feeling Good
Futurism (Bonus track)
Megalomania
CD 8 – Origin of Symmetry B-Sides
Nature 1
Execution Commentary
Bedroom Acoustics
Shrinking Universe
Piano Thing
Map Of Your Head
The Gallery
Hyper Chondriac Music
Shine
Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want
Dead Star
In Your World
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
CD 9 – Origin of Symmetry, Live at Reading Festival
New Born
Bliss
Space Dementia
Hyper Music
Plug In Baby
Citizen Erased
Micro Cuts
Screenager
Darkshines
Feeling Good
Megalomania