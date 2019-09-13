Jeff Goldblum Announces New Jazz Album I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, Releases Single with Sharon Van Etten

Jeff Goldblum has announced his second studio album with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This. The followup to 2018’s The Capitol Studios Sessions, which was released by the legendary classical label Decca Records, finds Goldblum again joined by his ensemble, as well as a few famous faces including Fiona Apple, Sharon Van Etten, Anna Calvi, and Gina Saputo.

For the album’s lead single, Goldblum has offered up his take on Irvin Berlin’s classic 1936 composition “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” which includes a guest appearance from Van Etten. The track opens with Van Etten singing over sparse piano and upright bass, as the piece as the track slowly builds into a danceable number complete with screeching saxophone and wailing organ solos. Goldblum holds his own as a surprisingly talented pianist, moving from a walking bass to chords in the upper register with relative ease.

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This is out November 1 via Decca Records. Last year, Goldblum appeared in the film Hotel Artemis, which included music from Father John Misty. Check out his new song with Sharon Van Etten below.