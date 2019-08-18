Three 6 Mafia Announce Reunion Tour

Three 6 Mafia have been on hiatus since the end of 2012, but things are looking up for fans of the influential Memphis horrorcore crew. Last night, the group announced that they’re reuniting for an upcoming tour called the Return of Three 6 Mafia, as The Fader points out. Juicy J took to Instagram to make the announcement, where he succinctly wrote “THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION TOUR!”

While the poster shared on Instagram lists Juicy J and DJ Paul as headliners, the tour will include numerous original Three 6 Mafia, Hypnotize Minds, and HPC crew members like Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat, as well as DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

While the full list of tour dates hasn’t been announced quite yet, the tour will stop at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi—near Three 6 Mafia’s hometown of Memphis—for a performance on October 12. Tickets for the Mississippi date go on sale next Friday August 23.

This isn’t the first time that Three 6 Mafia have reunited. Founding members DJ Paul, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca, Lord Infamous, and Gangsta Boo hosted their own reunion of sorts in 2013, establishing a new group by the name of Da Mafia 6ix. Though they weren’t formally part of the new group, Juicy J and Project Pat both made guest appearances on their 6ix Commandments song “Body Parts.” This is the first reunion to feature both Juicy J and DJ Paul.

Check out Juicy J’s Instagram post below.