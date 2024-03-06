Noise Pop Festival 2024: March 1 – 3, San Francisco Bay Area

Friday, March 1

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The Scene

Noise Pop Festival started from very humble beginnings, with just five bands and one night at The Kennel Club (now The Independent). The mid-winter, week-long music and arts festival has grow to 160+ bands, 80+ events, and 25 venues across San Francisco. Focusing on both the greats and the best of up-and-coming artists, Noise Pop supports the broad scope of the impactful culture of the Bay Area.

The Report

Often referred to as “the most influential group in hip-hop,” West Coast rappers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony appeared at the historic Curran Theatre located in downtown San Francisco on “the 1st of tha month” for a rare Bay Area appearance. Celebrating their 30th anniversary of touring and recording in the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony flowed through an hour-long set of their greatest hits, while additionally threading in tributes to Eazy-E, Tupac, and Biggie Smalls.

Who Was There

The unconventional, 1,665+ capacity theatre-style venue was packed to capacity with enthusiastic fans from all over the Bay Area. A mixture of three different generations of West Coast rap fans, many groups featured parents with their adult children and dozens of longtime supporters sporting signature Bone Thugz-N-Harmony leather letterman-style jackets.

Notable faces included the very talented Oakland based rapper Oke Junior, and one of Bone Thugz-N-Harmony’s newest additions, supporting artist Rocky Rock. Also present were several representatives from their in-house label, BTNH Worldwide.

What You Missed

Three new additions to the group, including Rocky Rock, who stepped onstage to solo before the group took the stage. They returned for a mind-blowing finale with the original members to deafening accolades.

Saturday, March 2

Tricky FM

Alice Glass at the Rickshaw Stop, 3.2.24, Noise Pop Festival Pt 2

The Scene

Noise Pop Festival continued on with dark wave/cyber pop/synth artist Alice Glass at the Rickshaw Stop in midtown San Francisco in its last weekend of a sprawling 10-day-long, multi-venue music festival.

The Report

Featured in fashion ad campaigns by Alexander McQueen and several other noteworthy designers, Glass is one of the most singularly recognized female voices in early electro clash/electronic pop as one half of duo Crystal Castles. She released her solo album in 2022 after leaving the group in 2014. The at-capacity crowd packed the two-story music venue, with front-row audience members staking out their spots for over two hours, guaranteeing an up-close-and-personal experience with the controversial and enigmatic singer.

Who Was There

Notable faces included local DJ/recording artist Tricky FM, various personalities from LIVE 105 (San Francisco’s local alternative radio station), DJ Adam Kraft, and LA synth wave recording artists Pride Month Barbie.

What You Missed

An outstanding cover of “Dreams” by the Cranberries from Pride Month Barbie, a supporting artist on the bill. Glass positioning a garbage can onstage in case she threw up — she apologized at the top of the show for a “stomach bug.” Despite several pauses due to nausea, the DJ/producer/vocalist managed to hold fast throughout the set.

Sunday, March 3

Militarie Gun

The Scene

The final night of Noise Pop ended on a bright note at The Rickshaw Stop with arguably one of the best lineups of the entire week long event: Militarie Gun supported by math rock darlings Pool Kids and local legends, the “hard mod” outfit Spiritual Cramp.

The Report

Three of the most underrated bands on the circuit today, Militarie Gun, Pool Kids, and Spiritual Cramp have been touring with the same lineup since late January and packed the midtown San Francisco venue for a night full of old-fashioned circle pits, moshing, crowd surfing, and at least one fight. Arguably mini-legends in their own right, each band served up stunning performances to an ecstatic crowd. With nods to classic subcultural genres and spot-on influences from some of underground music’s biggest bands, all three groups are shining examples of independent music’s next generation of superstars.

Who Was There

Notable faces included Maia Sinaiko and Susanna Thomson from Oakland’s garage-rock-influenced band, Sour Widows, Spiritual Cramp’s former guitar player Jacob Breeze, and Roman Candle, who supported this leg of the tour as the opening act.

What You Missed

Militarie Gun catching everyone off guard with a roaring cover of Blur’s hit “Song 2,” and Pool Kids’ Christine Goodwyne dashing onstage for an unexpected duet during their set, hurling herself into the audience to crowd surf off stage at the conclusion of the song.