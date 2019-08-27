Smog’s 1999 album Knock Knock is getting a 20th anniversary reissue, which drops on September 20, courtesy of Drag City Records. Bill Callahan’s seventh studio album will be available on vinyl again for the first time since its release. The vinyl reissue is also getting a new half-speed master.

Drag City announced the reissue with a spirited statement accompanying the Knock Knock album art on Instagram.

“Placing this LP on your turntable, you find yourself drawn ever-deeper into the sound – and it’s not just the eternally-stunning co-production from Bill and Jim O’Rourke, it’s the incredible focus brought by the half-speed mastering work done at Abbey Road, bringing out the highs, lows and yes, even mids that OG fans of this album have taken for granted for too many years,” read a statement from Drag City. “The fresh fullness of the sound now stands as a tribute to the ol’ familiar Smog sensation of being somehow completely unfamiliar!”

Drag City is also reissuing the album on CD in “original, non-remastered form” and will be putting out the album on cassette “for the neo-lo-fi heads to appreciate.” The Knock Knock reissue can be pre-ordered here.