Phish Announce 2019 Fall Tour

Phish have unveiled tour dates for their North American fall tour. The band will head out on a short jaunt later this month starting with three shows in Commerce City, Colorado. Phish will also make appearances in Providence, Rhode Island, Uniondale, New York, Pittsburgh, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The tour will go into early December. Whether or not Phish will break out any songs from the album í rokk by their fake Nordic prog band Kasvot Växt is an unknown for now. In February 2020, Phish will also throw a four-day, three-night destination event in Mexico known as “Phish: Riviera Maya.”

The band headlined this year’s Bonnaroo festival in June, alongside Post Malone, Childish Gambino, Cardi B, and Solange. Tickets for the new Phish tour will go live to the general public on August 23. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Phish Tour Dates:

8/30 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

8/31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

9/1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

11/29 – Dunkin’ Donuts Center – Providence, RI

11/30 – Dunkin’ Donuts Center – Providence, RI

12/1 – Nassau Coliseum – Uniondale, NY

12/4 – Peterson Event Center – Pittsburgh, PA

12/6 – North Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, SC

12/7 – North Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, SC

12/8 – North Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, SC