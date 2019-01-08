Storied Tennessee-based festival Bonnaroo has released the lineup for their 2019 installment. The headliners of the June 13-16 weekend are Phish (who will play 1 set on Friday and 2 on Sunday) and Post Malone, essentially. Welcome to 2019, baby. Childish Gambino, Odesza, and The Lumineers were also awarded top billing. Thursday night will feature a variety show courtesy of the legendary Nashville country music institution Grand Ole Opry.

Down the bill, notable inclusions include Cardi B, Solange, Kacey Musgraves, The National, Gucci Mane, John Prine, The Lonely Island, Mac DeMarco, Parquet Courts, Courtney Barnett, Jim James, and Saba. 2018’s headliners were The Killers, Muse, and Eminem, who garnered criticism for using effects that sounded like uncannily realistic gunshots during his performance. Tickets for the festival go on sale this Thursday at noon EST.