Björk Announces Cornucopia Tour, Releases “Losss” Video

Björk has released a new video for “losss” from her excellent 2017 album Utopia. The trippy visual translates facial motion capture into a duet between animated beings that morph through various forms evoking shellfish and deep-sea plants. It was originally created for Björk’s new stage show Cornucopia, which the Icelandic star is taking on the road, she announced today. Tobias Gremmler, with whom Björk previously collaborated on her “tabula rasa” video, directed the new clip.

Björk offered a neat description of Gremmler’s work and her own approach to the song’s vocal lattice in the video’s caption:

noone captures digital sensuality like him , elegant and expressive !!!! this is made for the multiple screens of cornucopia and we share it all here on 1 for your laptop screen … we based the visuals on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist , when i recorded this i tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them in the left speaker and a higher optimist in the right . and if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery

Björk called her Cornucopia show—which features costumes, immersive sound, video projections, and a 50-person Icelandic choir—a “sci-fi pop concert” and “digital theater” in a recent interview with The New York Times. The production debuted in New York in May and is headed to Mexico and Europe later this year. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 9.

Watch Björk “losss” video and view Cornucopia’s full schedule below.

Björk Cornucopia Tour

Aug. 17 – Mexico City @ Parque Bicentenario

Aug. 20 – Mexico City @ Parque Bicentenario

Aug. 23 – Mexico City @ Parque Bicentenario

Aug. 27 – Mexico City @ Parque Bicentenario

Nov. 13 – Brussels @ Forest National

Nov. 16 – Luxembourg City @ den Atelier

Nov. 19 – London @ The 02

Nov. 25 – Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro

Nov. 28 – Dublin @ 3Arena