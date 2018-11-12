Björk to Debut “Most Elaborate” Stage Show Yet in New York

Björk will debut a new performance entitled Cornucopia in New York next year, the trailblazing Icelandic musician announced today. A statement from the venue hosting the show calls her “most elaborate concert production ever.”

Cornucopia will take place at The Shed, a new arts venue currently under construction in the vaguely dystopian quasi-neighborhood Hudson Yards, on the far west side of Manhattan. The show will be directed by John Tiffany, the Tony-winning director of Once and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and will find Björk backed by Viibra, a seven-piece Icelandic flute ensemble. The show will debut on a currently unspecified date in Spring 2019.

Björk’s last album, 2017’s Utopia, was one of Spin’s favorites of the year, and also heavily featured flute accompaniment. In an interview in November, she spoke about plans for a new live take on Utopia, featuring “more soloists and mysterious kind of flute playing,” for which she’d been rehearsing with Icelandic flautists. Since the album’s release, she has performed at festivals and on television, and appeared in a digitally restored rerelease of The Juniper Tree, a 1990 film by Nietzchka Keene in which the singer starred in 1990.

