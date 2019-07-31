In 1977, legendary British rock band Queen released their sixth studio album, News Of The World, which featured their iconic anthem “We Will Rock You.” The track features the unmistakable “boom boom clap” rhythm that always guaranteed crowd participation, with Freddie Mercury’s soaring vocals layered over the beat.

The songs became a massive commercial success, and has been referenced in numerous forms of pop culture since its initial release, as well as being heavily featured in the 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

See Queen’s full “We Will Rock You” video and lyrics below.

Buddy, you’re a boy, make a big noise

Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday

You got mud on your face, you big disgrace

Kicking your can all over the place, singin’ We will, we will rock you

We will, we will rock you Buddy, you’re a young man, hard man

Shouting in the street, gonna take on the world someday

You got blood on your face, you big disgrace

Waving your banner all over the place We will, we will rock you, sing it!

We will, we will rock you Buddy, you’re an old man, poor man

Pleading with your eyes, gonna make you some peace someday

You got mud on your face, big disgrace

Somebody better put you back into your place We will, we will rock you, sing it

We will, we will rock you, everybody

We will, we will rock you, hmm

We will, we will rock you

Alright Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC Written by: Brian Harold May

