Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Queen’s “We Will Rock You”
In 1977, legendary British rock band Queen released their sixth studio album, News Of The World, which featured their iconic anthem “We Will Rock You.” The track features the unmistakable “boom boom clap” rhythm that always guaranteed crowd participation, with Freddie Mercury’s soaring vocals layered over the beat.
The songs became a massive commercial success, and has been referenced in numerous forms of pop culture since its initial release, as well as being heavily featured in the 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.
See Queen’s full “We Will Rock You” video and lyrics below.
Buddy, you’re a boy, make a big noise
Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday
You got mud on your face, you big disgrace
Kicking your can all over the place, singin’
We will, we will rock you
We will, we will rock you
Buddy, you’re a young man, hard man
Shouting in the street, gonna take on the world someday
You got blood on your face, you big disgrace
Waving your banner all over the place
We will, we will rock you, sing it!
We will, we will rock you
Buddy, you’re an old man, poor man
Pleading with your eyes, gonna make you some peace someday
You got mud on your face, big disgrace
Somebody better put you back into your place
We will, we will rock you, sing it
We will, we will rock you, everybody
We will, we will rock you, hmm
We will, we will rock you
Alright
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Brian Harold May
See also: Lil Nas X – Old Town Road Lyrics | Billie Eilish – Bad Guy Lyrics | Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Lyrics |