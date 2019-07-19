Watch Priests’ Country-Twinged NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Priests’ sophomore album The Seduction of Kansas dropped back in April, and the D.C. post-punk band returned today with a new performance at NPR as part of their long-running Tiny Desk concert series.

The group stripped things down for softer renditions of three Seduction of Kansas songs—”Jesus’ Son,” “I’m Clean,” and the title track—with Mary Voutsas joining them on upright piano for the close-quartered performance.

The Seduction of Kansas follows Priests’ debut album Nothing Feels Natural, which was one of our favorite albums of 2017. Check out their Tiny Desk performance below and revisit our 2017 interview with the activist band on the importance of punk in the Trump era.