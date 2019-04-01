Priests – “Jesus’ Son”

On Friday, Priests will release their sophomore album The Seduction of Kansas on Sister Polygon Records. The band have already shared the title track, along with a second single called “Good Time Charlie.” Today, they’ve released the third and final track ahead of the album: “Jesus’ Son.” It’s a typically raucous jam, with an accompanying live video directed by David Ashton and Preists’ own Katie Alice Greer.

The Seduction of Kansas follows up the band’s debut album Nothing Feels Natural, which came out back in 2017. We profiled them ahead of that release. Priests are also heading out on tour in support of the new album, with dates beginning in April and running through July; the band will visit cities throughout North America and Europe. See the full list of dates, and watch the video for “Jesus’ Son” below.

Priests 2019 Tour:

04/15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

04/16 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

04/18 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

04/19 Montreal, QC – Casa Del Popolo

04/20 Toronto, ON – The Garrison

04/21 Detroit, MI – El Club

04/22 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

04/25 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

04/26 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

04/27 Omaha, NE – Reverb

04/28 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

04/30 Bloomington, IN – The Bishop

05/01 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

05/11 Brighton, UK – The Great Escape

05/12 Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

05/13 Manchester, UK – YES (Pink Room)

05/14 Glasgow, UK – The Hug And Pint

05/15 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

05/16 London, UK – 100 Club

05/17 Lille, FR – Aeronef

05/18 Paris, FR – Supersonic

05/20 Brussels, BE – Botanique (Witloof Bar)

05/21 Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn

05/22 Munich, DE – Import/Export

05/23 Zurich, CH – Rote Fabrik

05/24 Heidelberg, DE – Queer Festival (Karlstorbahnhof)

05/25 Amsterdam, NL – London Calling

05/27 Aarhus DK – Tape

05/28 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

05/29 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

05/30 Hamburg, DE – Hafenklag (Goldener Salon)

05/31 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret Festival

06/01 Neustrelitz, DE – Immergut Festival

06/15 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

06/16 Durham, NC – The Pinhook

06/17 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

06/18 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

06/20 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

06/21 Austin, TX – Barracuda

06/22 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

06/24 Albuquerque, NM – Sister

06/25 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

06/26 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

06/27 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

06/29 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

07/01 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

07/02 Vancouver, BC – The Bitmore

07/03 Seattle, WA – Neumos

07/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

07/07 Denver, CO – Lost Lake

07/09 Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar

07/10 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway