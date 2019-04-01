New Music \
Priests – “Jesus’ Son”
On Friday, Priests will release their sophomore album The Seduction of Kansas on Sister Polygon Records. The band have already shared the title track, along with a second single called “Good Time Charlie.” Today, they’ve released the third and final track ahead of the album: “Jesus’ Son.” It’s a typically raucous jam, with an accompanying live video directed by David Ashton and Preists’ own Katie Alice Greer.
The Seduction of Kansas follows up the band’s debut album Nothing Feels Natural, which came out back in 2017. We profiled them ahead of that release. Priests are also heading out on tour in support of the new album, with dates beginning in April and running through July; the band will visit cities throughout North America and Europe. See the full list of dates, and watch the video for “Jesus’ Son” below.
Priests 2019 Tour:
04/15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
04/16 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
04/18 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
04/19 Montreal, QC – Casa Del Popolo
04/20 Toronto, ON – The Garrison
04/21 Detroit, MI – El Club
04/22 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
04/25 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
04/26 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
04/27 Omaha, NE – Reverb
04/28 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
04/30 Bloomington, IN – The Bishop
05/01 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
05/11 Brighton, UK – The Great Escape
05/12 Bristol, UK – Rough Trade
05/13 Manchester, UK – YES (Pink Room)
05/14 Glasgow, UK – The Hug And Pint
05/15 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
05/16 London, UK – 100 Club
05/17 Lille, FR – Aeronef
05/18 Paris, FR – Supersonic
05/20 Brussels, BE – Botanique (Witloof Bar)
05/21 Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn
05/22 Munich, DE – Import/Export
05/23 Zurich, CH – Rote Fabrik
05/24 Heidelberg, DE – Queer Festival (Karlstorbahnhof)
05/25 Amsterdam, NL – London Calling
05/27 Aarhus DK – Tape
05/28 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen
05/29 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain
05/30 Hamburg, DE – Hafenklag (Goldener Salon)
05/31 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01 Neustrelitz, DE – Immergut Festival
06/15 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
06/16 Durham, NC – The Pinhook
06/17 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn
06/18 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
06/20 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
06/21 Austin, TX – Barracuda
06/22 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
06/24 Albuquerque, NM – Sister
06/25 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
06/26 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
06/27 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
06/29 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
07/01 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall
07/02 Vancouver, BC – The Bitmore
07/03 Seattle, WA – Neumos
07/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
07/07 Denver, CO – Lost Lake
07/09 Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar
07/10 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway