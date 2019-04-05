Priests’ new album The Seduction of Kansas is now available in full. Announced back in January, the DC post-punk quartet have already released three singles: “Jesus’ Son,” “Good Time Charlie,” and “The Seduction of Kansas. Announced with the album was an upcoming international tour, with dates in North America and Europe until late this summer.

The band’s debut album Nothing Feels Natural was released in 2017. Check out their latest album below and revisit our 2017 cover story on the political band here.