Nas’ new album The Lost Tapes II was announced earlier this month, and now the New York native is back with the full release. The sequel to his 2002 compilation The Lost Tapes, the album includes his bizarre recent single “Jarreau of Rap (Skate Attack),” as well as outtakes from four of Nas’ most recent LPs: 2006’s Hip-Hop Is Dead, 2008’s untitled album, 2012’s Life Is Good, and 2018’s NASIR.

The new album includes production from superstars like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, RZA, Swizz Beatz, No I.D., Pete Rock, Alchemist, and more. Nas’ 2018 album NASIR was released amongst a string of five albums executive-produced by Kanye West including Pusha T’s Daytona, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E., West’s own solo album ye, as well as his self-titled LP with Kid Cudi as Kids See Ghosts. Check out Nas’ new album The Lost Tapes II below.