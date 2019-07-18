Watch the Trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jay and Silent Bob are returning to the big screen this fall in Kevin Smith’s latest View Askewniverse film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The first trailer dropped today after premiering at Comic Con, offering the first live-action look at the duo since Clerks II in 2006. The film appears to stay faithful to Smith’s description of the project last May:

“If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely fucking different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same fucking movie all over again.”

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, Method Man, and Redman are among the many stars who contribute cameos. Smith has spent the past decade (mostly) making films that are not Clerks spinoffs, including Zack and Miri Make a Porno and Tusk. Watch the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer below.