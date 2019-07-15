Donald Trump Spells al-Qaeda “Alcaida” in Handwritten Speech Notes

During a speech this afternoon, the very dumb man in charge of our country defended his latest racist tweets telling progressive Democratic congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” The tweets were widely presumed to be aimed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Presley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, four outspoken critics of the Trump administration’s violent anti-immigration policies, three out of four of whom were born in the United States, not that it matters.

Defending himself, the president took aggressive aim at Omar, baselessly saying she “hates Jews” and sympathizes with the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda. It was a crude rant, even by this guy’s standards, though not particularly surprising, given everything else he has ever said. But we’re not here to talk about the president’s feelings, rather his spelling. The man behind such hits as “Dems have no achomlishments” and “THERE WAS NO COLUSION” did a classic today, writing in his speech notes the reminder: “Alcaida.”

Here are some photos:

Are constant reminders that Trump is too stupid to fully understand his own regime’s evil any comfort? No, not really.