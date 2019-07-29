Chance The Rapper has announced a major North American tour in support of his new album The Big Day, which was released last Friday. The tour will kick off in September in San Francisco, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, and New York City. It will run deep into the fall, closing things out in November with a stop in Miami. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, August 2 on Chance’s website.

Chance’s recent album The Big Day is Chance’s “debut” studio album, following his star-making mixtapes Coloring Book from 2016 and Acid Rap from 2013. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Chance The Rapper 2019 North American The Big Day Tour Dates:

Saturday, September 14, 2019 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Monday, September 16, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Friday, September 20, 2019 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful

Saturday, September 21, 2019 – Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sunday, September 22, 2019 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Saturday, September 28, 2019 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, October 4, 2019 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sunday, October 6, 2019 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 11, 2019 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Monday, October 14, 2019 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thursday, October 17, 2019 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, October 20, 2019 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thursday, October 24, 2019 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sunday, October 27, 2019 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Friday, November 1, 2019 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, November 2, 2019 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, November 4, 2019 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Thursday, November 7, 2019 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Friday, November 8, 2019 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sunday, November 10, 2019 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Pop