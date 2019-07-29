News \
Chance The Rapper Announces North American Tour
Chance The Rapper has announced a major North American tour in support of his new album The Big Day, which was released last Friday. The tour will kick off in September in San Francisco, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, and New York City. It will run deep into the fall, closing things out in November with a stop in Miami. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, August 2 on Chance’s website.
Chance’s recent album The Big Day is Chance’s “debut” studio album, following his star-making mixtapes Coloring Book from 2016 and Acid Rap from 2013. Check out the full tour schedule below.
Chance The Rapper 2019 North American The Big Day Tour Dates:
Saturday, September 14, 2019 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Monday, September 16, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Friday, September 20, 2019 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful
Saturday, September 21, 2019 – Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival
Sunday, September 22, 2019 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Thursday, September 26, 2019 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Saturday, September 28, 2019 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Friday, October 4, 2019 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sunday, October 6, 2019 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Friday, October 11, 2019 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Monday, October 14, 2019 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thursday, October 17, 2019 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sunday, October 20, 2019 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thursday, October 24, 2019 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sunday, October 27, 2019 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Friday, November 1, 2019 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, November 2, 2019 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Monday, November 4, 2019 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Thursday, November 7, 2019 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Friday, November 8, 2019 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sunday, November 10, 2019 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Pop