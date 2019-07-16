Cardi B on Bernie Sanders: “I’m Really Sad How We Let Him Down in 2016″

Cardi B lauded Bernie Sanders’s progressive agenda on Tuesday morning when she tweeted that she was reading about about the senator from Vermont.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time,” the rapper tweeted. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

When a Twitter account with 25 followers challenged Cardi B to square her praise of a democratic socialist with a previous video where she claimed to pay 40% of her income in taxes and demanded to know what the government is doing with her money, she responded that she doesn’t mind paying taxes as long as the money goes to improving people’s lives in tangible ways. “I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on,” she tweeted. “Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare.”

I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare . https://t.co/i4Zi4eSYgP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Sanders gave Cardi B a shout out in 2018 after she discussed her admiration of FDR and his New Deal policies in a GQ profile.

“He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security,” Cardi B said about FDR to GQ.

“Cardi B is right,” Sanders tweeted. “If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve.”

“Cardi B is right” sounds like a nice campaign slogan for a future Belcalis Almanzar presidential bid.