Bernie Sanders: “Cardi B Is Right”

In her recent GQ profile, rapper/presidential history enthusiast Cardi B expressed her admiration for the New Deal when she claimed that FDR was the real “Make America Great Again” president. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders couldn’t help but agree.

Social Security Works, an advocacy group dedicated to protecting and preserving the social safety net program, used an abridged version of one of Cardi B’s quotes about FDR to bolster their message.

“First of all,” the rapper told GQ, “he helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

Sanders, or whoever is running his social media, couldn’t help but signal boost the “Bartier Cardi” rapper.

“Cardi B is right,” read a tweet from Sanders’s feed. “If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve.”

In 2017, Sanders, who ran on a progressive, democratic socialist platform in the 2016 election, introduced legislation requiring earners making above $250,000 per year to pay more money into Social Security resulting in more substantial benefits for seniors making below $16,000.