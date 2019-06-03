Pixies Announce New Album and Tour, Release “On Graveyard Hill”

Pixies (still sans Kim Deal) are fresh off an arena tour with Weezer and have a new album and world tour on the horizon. The band will release their new album Beneath the Eyrie on September 13. According to a statement from the band, the new songs consist of “tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band’s inherent weirdness.” Spooky.

The band also relesed lead single off the new album “On Graveyard Hill,” which is described as “an in-your-face, classic Pixies tale of imminent, ominous doom.” Pixies are also plotting a world tour in support of the new album. So far, the tour dates include stops in the United Kingdom and Europe, with a California date. More tour dates are forthcoming.

Listen to “On Graveyard Hill” and check out the full list of tour dates below.

AUGUST

13 Daydream Festival, Pasadena, CA

SEPTEMBER

13 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

14 Pavilions, Plymouth, UK

16 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

17 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

18 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

20 Alexandra Palace, London, UK

21 O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK

22 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

23 Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

25 Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

26 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

29 Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

30 Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

OCTOBER

1 KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

3 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, The Netherlands

4 O13 Poppodium, Tilburg, The Netherlands

5 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

7 Palladium, Cologne, Germany

8 Lucerna Music Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

9 Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

11 Estragon, Bologna, Italy

12 Todays at OGR, Turin, Italy

13 X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

15 Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

16 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

17 Luxexpo, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

19 L’Olympia, Paris, France

20 Le Radiant, Lyon, France

21 Le Liberte, Rennes, France

23 Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain

24 Riviera, Madrid, Spain

25 Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

26 Coliseum, Galicia, Spain