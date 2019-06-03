New Music \
Pixies Announce New Album and Tour, Release “On Graveyard Hill”
Pixies (still sans Kim Deal) are fresh off an arena tour with Weezer and have a new album and world tour on the horizon. The band will release their new album Beneath the Eyrie on September 13. According to a statement from the band, the new songs consist of “tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band’s inherent weirdness.” Spooky.
The band also relesed lead single off the new album “On Graveyard Hill,” which is described as “an in-your-face, classic Pixies tale of imminent, ominous doom.” Pixies are also plotting a world tour in support of the new album. So far, the tour dates include stops in the United Kingdom and Europe, with a California date. More tour dates are forthcoming.
Listen to “On Graveyard Hill” and check out the full list of tour dates below.
AUGUST
13 Daydream Festival, Pasadena, CA
SEPTEMBER
13 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
14 Pavilions, Plymouth, UK
16 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
17 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
18 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
20 Alexandra Palace, London, UK
21 O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK
22 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
23 Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
25 Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK
26 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
29 Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
30 Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden
OCTOBER
1 KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark
3 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, The Netherlands
4 O13 Poppodium, Tilburg, The Netherlands
5 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
7 Palladium, Cologne, Germany
8 Lucerna Music Hall, Prague, Czech Republic
9 Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
11 Estragon, Bologna, Italy
12 Todays at OGR, Turin, Italy
13 X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland
15 Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
16 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
17 Luxexpo, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
19 L’Olympia, Paris, France
20 Le Radiant, Lyon, France
21 Le Liberte, Rennes, France
23 Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain
24 Riviera, Madrid, Spain
25 Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
26 Coliseum, Galicia, Spain