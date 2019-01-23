Pixies Have a New Album Coming This Year

Fans of the Pixies will be mildly interested to learn that the resurrected 2010s version of the band has a new album coming in September. The as-yet-untitled album was recorded in December, and features the same Kim Deal-less lineup as the previous quasi-reunion Pixies album, 2016’s Head Carrier: Frank Black on vocals and guitar, Joey Santiago on guitar, David Lovering on drums, and Paz Lenchantin on bass and vocals.

The band is also producing a podcast called Past is Prologue, Pixies, hosted by music journalist Tony Fletcher, which documents the creation of the new album and the history of the band, with one new episode released every week beginning June 27.

After first breaking up in 1993, the Pixies reunited for a series of shows in 2004, at first with founding bassist/vocalist Deal as part of the lineup. Deal left the band in 2013, and was replaced first by Kim Shattuck, who soon reported that she’d been fired in favor of Lenchantin. The band didn’t start recording new material until after Deal’s departure: first a series of EPs that were collected as the album Indie Cindy in 2014, and then Head Carrier two years later. If we ever meet in public and you can demonstrate your ability to sing or even hum just one of the songs from these records from memory, I will happily give you one dollar.

Before the album’s September release, the band will go on a five-week arena tour with Weezer. Find the dates below, and a trailer for the podcast after that. And whatever you do, don’t get too excited.

Pixies 2019 tour dates

March 8 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

March 9 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

March 10 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 14 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 16 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

March 17 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

March 19 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

March 20 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 22 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 23 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

March 24 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 26 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 27 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 28 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 31 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

April 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

April 3 — Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater

April 5 — Nampa, ID ! Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 6 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 7 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 9 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

April 11 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

April 12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

Past is Prologue, Pixies trailer