Pixies Have a New Album Coming This Year
Fans of the Pixies will be mildly interested to learn that the resurrected 2010s version of the band has a new album coming in September. The as-yet-untitled album was recorded in December, and features the same Kim Deal-less lineup as the previous quasi-reunion Pixies album, 2016’s Head Carrier: Frank Black on vocals and guitar, Joey Santiago on guitar, David Lovering on drums, and Paz Lenchantin on bass and vocals.
The band is also producing a podcast called Past is Prologue, Pixies, hosted by music journalist Tony Fletcher, which documents the creation of the new album and the history of the band, with one new episode released every week beginning June 27.
After first breaking up in 1993, the Pixies reunited for a series of shows in 2004, at first with founding bassist/vocalist Deal as part of the lineup. Deal left the band in 2013, and was replaced first by Kim Shattuck, who soon reported that she’d been fired in favor of Lenchantin. The band didn’t start recording new material until after Deal’s departure: first a series of EPs that were collected as the album Indie Cindy in 2014, and then Head Carrier two years later. If we ever meet in public and you can demonstrate your ability to sing or even hum just one of the songs from these records from memory, I will happily give you one dollar.
Before the album’s September release, the band will go on a five-week arena tour with Weezer. Find the dates below, and a trailer for the podcast after that. And whatever you do, don’t get too excited.
Pixies 2019 tour dates
March 8 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
March 9 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
March 10 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 14 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 16 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
March 17 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
March 19 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
March 20 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 22 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
March 23 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
March 24 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 26 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 27 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 28 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
March 30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 31 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
April 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
April 3 — Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater
April 5 — Nampa, ID ! Ford Idaho Center Arena
April 6 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 7 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 9 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 10 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
April 11 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
April 12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
Past is Prologue, Pixies trailer